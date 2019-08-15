Raksha Bandhan 2019: Inside Aryan Khan And AbRam's Celebrations With Cousin Alia Chhiba

Alia Chhiba shared this picture. (Image courtesy: aliachhiba)

Highlights Aryan and AbRam celebrated an early Raksha Bandhan with cousin Alia Chhib Alia Chhiba shared a couple of photos posing with the brothers Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, the nation is also celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year. Bollywood siblings are celebrating the occasion on social media by pouring in messages for their Rakhi-partners. Joining the list, Shah Rukh Khan's sons Aryan and AbRam celebrated an early Raksha Bandhan this year but not with their sister Suhana, with their cousin Alia Chhiba (daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant). On Thursday, Alia Chhiba shared a couple of photos on her Instagram story, in which Aryan and AbRam can be seen having fun time with Alia's dog at her house. She captioned the post as: "So rakhi came early this year."

Check it out below:

A screenshot of Alia Chhiba's Instagram story Previously, in one of her posts, Alia Chhiba shared a couple of photos with Suhana Khan, which trended for days. She shared the pictures from the sidelines of her wedding in Kolkata, in which Suhana and Alia looked spectacular in olive green and lime green attires. In the photos, Suhana could be seen accessorising her look with heavy jumkis natural make-up while Alia opted for heacy jewelleries and matching bangles. Here are the photos we are talking about:

Last year on Raksha Bandhan, Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable photo of Suhana with her little brother AbRam and captioned it: "Raakhi done... with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make you inspired, make you tender hearted and morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there... and respect to all sisters."

We now eagerly wait for lovely posts of the Khan siblings celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year.

