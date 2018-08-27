Raksha Bandhan 2018: Cute As Suhana And AbRam Are, It's Shah Rukh Khan's Message That Wins Rakhi

Shah Rukh Instagrammed this photo (courtesy iamsrk)

Highlights Shah Rukh shared a Rakhi post on Instagram AbRam and Suhana feature in SRK's post "Raakhi done... with a promise to respect all women," SRK wrote

When big sista is in town for Rakhi! Yay! Shah Rukh Khan's youngest one AbRam must have been so happy to have Suhana around for Rakhi celebrations. Shah Rukh's 18-year-old daughter studies at London's Ardingly College and is only home for holidays or exam preps. Suhana, who currently appears to be in Mumbai, had simple Rakhi celebrations at home with AbRam. Shah Rukh and Gauri's eldest son Aryan, 20, studies filmmaking in California. On Sunday evening, after the Rakhi festivities wrapped, Shah Rukh Instagrammed a collage, one half of it featuring an adorable photo AbRam and Suhana, which will make you go aww but what you also pay attention to is the caption Shah Rukh added to it.

"Raakhi done... with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make you inspired, make you tender hearted and morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there... and respect to all sisters," reads Shah Rukh's Rakhi note.

Shared on Sunday, Shah Rukh's post has garnered almost a million likes in half a day. Comments appreciating Shah Rukh's caption have also flooded his feed. "The reason for being King Khan of Bollywood and heart of people," said a user while another added: "And my respect for you grows, with this wonderful message. Badshah for a reason."

Read Shah Rukh's post here:

Advertisement

Suhana Khan recently featured on her first ever magazine cover for Vogue and described Shah Rukh as her "best friend" in the interview. Suhana, who plans to join university next for further studies, aspires to be an actress but only after finishing studies. "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest," she told Vogue.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in December release Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.