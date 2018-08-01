Suhana Khan On Trolls And Leaked Pics: 'Can't Honestly Say That I Don't Get Upset'

Suhana Khan just made her debut on a magazine cover (courtesy gaurikhan)

In her first ever magazine interview to Vogue, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana admitted that one of the traits (cool or not) she shares with her superstar father is that both of them are really "shy" IRL. In the interview, 18-year-old Suhana also added that much of the attention when she was studying in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School was unwanted but she came to terms with the inevitable side-effects of being a star-kid only gradually. For someone who's self-admittedly shy and mentioned having hated attention, dealing with social media trolls must not be a job as easy. Speaking to Vogue, this is what Suhana said: "At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media."

Talking about being "annoyed" with photos from her private Instagram account being leaked and circulated on social media, Suhana said: "Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don't know you, and they don't know what they're talking about, but they're just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence."

In her interview to Vogue, she added: "I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can't honestly say that I don't get upset by it. It's annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems."

Suhana is currently finishing college at Ardingly, London and just made her debut on a magazine cover with Vogue's August issue. Every so often the Internet curates a photo of Suhana and gives it the status of being crazy viral but not every time does the star-kid trend for all the right reasons. Haters lurking in the grey areas of the Internet always jump at the prospect of trolling anybody with a celebrity status, and Suhana is often subjected to such things. Towards the end of last year, a selfie of Suhana with her friend amused her fans on social media but attracted comments from certain quarters which are too distasteful to reproduce - all they could concentrate was on Suhana's tee with a plunging neckline.

Suhana, who is now a familiar face at showbiz gatherings and blockbuster Diwali gatherings, has been in the spotlight since she showed up at the Lakme Fashion Week last year. She was photographed with her BFFs - Chunkey Pandey's daughter Ananya Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, who are her "support systems", like she told Vogue in the interview: "I've lived in two different places, so I have a lot of friends. Friends like Shanaya and Ananya I would trust with my life."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had intimated her fans with that his family has forbidden him to share photos of them on social media. By self-admittance, Shah Rukh has a reputation for being an overtly protective father and has laid down a set of ground rules for anyone hoping to date Suhana. But over enthusiastic folks on social media will always find a way around to dig out Suhana's photos wither from her Ardingly diaries in London or Mumbai. Of late, Suhana has started featuring on Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram posts more often than Aryan (who is known to be a social media reclusive).

This is what Shah Rukh shared after Suhana's debut on a magazine cover:

Suhana Khan is keen to pursue a career in film but only after finishing her studies while her elder brother Aryan is already studying films in California. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to five-year-old son AbRam.