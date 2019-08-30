Gauri Khan Visits Rishi And Neetu Kapoor In New York. Shah Rukh Khan Was In Their Hearts

Neetu Kapoor shared this image.(Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights "Gauri and Shah Rukh, love you both," wrote Neetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor is undergoing cancer treatment in New York He is expected to return to India soon

Gauri Khan, currently in New York with her daughter Suhana Khan (who recently joined class at New York University (NYU)), met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor during her visit. We got a glimpse of her meeting with the Kapoors through Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post. Neetu Kapoor shared a post from their meeting with Gauri on her Instagram profile and she thanked her and Shah Rukh Khan for their extensive support through tough times. Neetu Kapoor captioned her post: "What helped us in this tough phase were some very beautiful, lovely and good people. Gauri and Shah Rukh, love you both." In her post, Neetu Kapoor also thanked her family friend Kaajal Anand and added, "she is family, love her."

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in Mumbai, visited the Kapoors during his New York visit in May this year. The actor, who was in the Big Apple to shoot for an episode of David Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, managed to scoop some time from his busy schedule and visited Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from the meeting on Instagram and she wrote: "To make people feel good about themselves is a rare quality. Shah Rukh Khan is all of that, His love care is so genuine. Besides his amazing work, I admire him as a very good and a real human being."

This is the post we are talking about:

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor moved to New York in September last year. During their stay in the city, the couple were visited by several Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar among others. Rishi Kapoor is expected to return to India soon.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.