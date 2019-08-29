Just A Glimpse Of NYU Freshman Suhana Khan On Mom Gauri's Instagram

Suhana Khan often features on her mom's Instagram (courtesy gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan joined class at New York University (NYU), a glimpse of which was shared by Gauri Khan in an Instagram post, which she deleted within an hour. However, fan-clubs have taken the responsibility of making the video go viral. Before deleting her post, Gauri had captioned the video: "A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU." In the video, Suhana Khan, dressed in denim shorts and a white tee, can be seen enthusiastically climbing up the stairs of what appears to be NYU. Suhana Khan, who has keen interest to have a career in films, went to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, after which she joined Ardingly College in England. Suhana's elder brother Aryan Khan is also studying films at University of Southern California.

When in Mumbai, Suhana mostly hangs out with her BFFs - Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. In an interview with IBTimes during her Bollywood debut, Ananya couldn't stop gushing about Suhana's acting skills: "Suhana's going to NYU for studying acting and I think that's amazing. She is such a good actor, if you've seen her videos online. I've always seen her act and loved how she is. We don't have any serious conversations about acting. We're like sisters so, it's the fun and fluffy stuff. But if anyone is making a film on three best friends, please cast Suhana, Shanaya and I - maybe a Dil Chahta Hai 2."

In her final term at Ardingly College, Suhana featured in a college short film. She also headlined a stage play Romeo + Juliet in London last year, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan. However, the 53-year-old superstar has given a mandate to Suhana that she can only pursue her Bollywood dreams after finishing studies.

