Why New York University Named Its Engineering School After An Indian-Origin Couple

In 2015, New York University's School of Engineering was renamed the NYU Tandon School of Engineering after receiving a $100 million gift from Indian-American philanthropists Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon and Ranjan Tandon. The landmark donation, among the largest ever to a U.S. engineering school, recognised the couple's commitment to advancing technology, innovation, and education.

Chandrika Tandon, a former McKinsey & Company partner and founder of Tandon Capital Associates, continues to play a pivotal role at NYU. She serves as a trustee and chairs both the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and the university's President's Global Council. Beyond academia, she leads philanthropic projects through the Krishnamurthy Tandon Foundation and is an accomplished musician, winning a Grammy in 2025 for her album Triveni after a previous nomination for Soul Call.She is the sister of PepsiCo's former CEO, Indra Nooyi.

Ranjan Tandon, an IIT Kanpur and Harvard Business School alumnus, is the founder and chairman of Libra Advisors. Initially launched as a hedge fund in 1990, the firm is now a family office known for its strong investment track record. His professional experience spans senior roles in global finance and operations, while his philanthropic efforts include significant contributions to universities worldwide.

According to a release by the NYU, the Tandons' donation was intended to strengthen NYU's engineering programs by funding research, attracting top-tier faculty, and expanding scholarships for deserving students. University officials say the gift reflects not only the couple's generosity but also their belief in empowering the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.The renaming stands as a lasting symbol of their impact on higher education.