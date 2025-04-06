"Warmth, Grace": How Grammy-Winner Chandrika Tandon Described Her Air India Experience

In a heartfelt social media post, Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, a prominent Indian-American businesswoman, philanthropist, and musician, expressed her deep appreciation for Air India's hospitality on her New York to Mumbai journey.

Mrs Tandon wrote on Instagram, "A fantastic journey from NYC to Mumbai on Air India on AI 116 after a long time. The warmth, grace and hospitality of the crew was beyond description - it was the very best of the spirit of India! The unexpected piece de resistance was a beautiful dessert plate from the cabin! Thank you, Meena, Rishi, Rajesh and Anuradha! Love Light Laughter."

Several social media users echoed similar sentiments.

A user wrote, "I too had an Awesome experience on AI on both my fights Mumbai to EWR & Back The staff was very very courteous and definitely recommend Air India especially Senior Citizens travelling on long flights especially to the USA. Very proud of you Air India."

Another user wrote, "Awesome! AI has new planes now so enjoy true Indian hospitality. Nothing comes close! Please send more info about India as you travel or perform or give talks!"

"Since Tata takeover, I have travelled on Air India and could see improvements on every flight. Give another 2 years AI will be the best airline of the world," the third user commented.

Responding to Mrs Tandon's post, Air India commented on Instagram, "Hospitality that warms the heart, and dessert that melts in your mouth! Thank you for flying with us."

Meanwhile, Chandrika Tandon is notable for breaking barriers as the first Indian-American woman partner at McKinsey & Company. Further demonstrating her diverse talents, she earned a Grammy at 71 for her album "Triveni," a collaboration with Wouter Kellerman and Eru Matsumoto. She is also the sister of Indra Nooyi, the highly influential former CEO of PepsiCo.

