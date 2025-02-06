To PM Narendra Modi, A Gratitude-Filled Message From Grammy Winner Chandrika Tandon: "I Feel So Honoured And Proud"

Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon won the Grammy Award for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for her album Triveni at this year's Grammys.

Recently, she expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating her after she won a Grammy award.

Chandrika, an entrepreneur and elder sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, shared a throwback picture with PM Modi.

Alongside the post, she wrote, "It is an extra special moment when the Prime Minister of India gives public appreciation to global artists from India -- such a gracious and encouraging gesture! Feel so honoured and proud. Thank you @narendramodi ji. Love Light Laughter."

ICYDK, PM Modi congratulated Chandrika for winning the Grammy award. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and of course, music."

Chandrika shared the honour with her collaborators - South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. Other nominees in the same category included Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar, and Warriors of Light by Radhika Vekaria.