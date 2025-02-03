Advertisement

Grammys 2025: Indian-Origin Chandrika Tandon Wins Big, Beats Ricky Kej And Anoushka Shankar



Read Time: 2 mins
The image was shared on X.
New Delhi:

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon won the Grammy Award for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for her album Triveni, beating out competitors like Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar. 

Chandrika shared the honour with her collaborators - South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. Other nominees in the same category included Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar, and Warriors of Light by Radhika Vekaria.

The Consulate General of India in New York congratulated Chandrika via their official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, "Congratulations to Ms Chandrika Tandon @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy Award @RecordingAcad in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for Triveni! A mesmerizing fusion of ancient mantras, flute, and cello, Triveni bridges cultures and traditions through the universal language of music."

This year's Grammys were also notable for other events, such as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori being escorted out by police. Additionally, Hollywood star Will Smith made his first televised awards show appearance since the infamous 2022 slap incident at the Academy Awards. He opened the tribute to Quincy Jones, introducing Herbie Hancock on piano and later welcoming Cynthia Erivo, who performed Fly Me to the Moon.

Chandrika Tandon, Grammys 2025, Who Is Chandrika Tandon
