Viral: Suhana Khan's Quirky Poster From Her College Short Film

Remember behind-the-scenes photos of Suhana Khan shooting on her college campus in England? Looks like they were for a college project, whose posters have been shared on Instagram recently. Suhana Khan stars in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, whose description reads: "A new short movie by Theodore Gimeno." The director appears to be Suhana's classmate while she co-stars with fellow batchmate Robin Gonnella in the film. Posters of both Suhana and Robin have been Instagrammed by Theodore recently. In her poster, Suhana is casually dressed in the classic combination of denims paired with black - the same outfit she was spotted in the BTS photos. Take a look at the posters of The Grey Part Of Blue.

Here are the pictures of Suhana, which went crazy viral in December 2018.

Suhana Khan completed her schooling from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then studied films at England's Ardingly College. She graduated earlier this year and has returned to Maximum City for now. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan flew out of Mumbai to attend her graduation ceremony. In several interviews, Shah Rukh has said Suhana aspires to have a career in acting just like her father but her she was given the mandate of finishing studies first.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had also attended Suhana Khan's stage play Romeo + Juliet in London, in which she featured as Juliet. "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team," he had tweeted.

In the filmy circle, Suhana Khan is best friends with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, both of who have stepped into Bollywood with their respective projects.

