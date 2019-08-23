Neetu Kapoor On Rishi Kapoor's Cancer Battle: 'He Became Like My Child'

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor, who stood like a rock beside her actor husband Rishi Kapoor during his cancer battle, says that she "wanted to do everything in her power" so that he shouldn't feel pain. In an interview with Times Now, Neetu Kapoor called herself Rishi Kapoor's "caretaker" and said:"It's like he became like my child and I wanted to do everything in my power that he should not be in pain, he should get whatever he wants."Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in September last year. He flew to New York for cancer treatment last year and has been abroad for over ten months now.

In the same interview, Rishi Kapoor talked about Neetu Kapoor and how she has been his support system throughout his cancer fight. He described Neetu Kapoor as his "'rock of Gibraltar" and said: "She has been a rock of Gibraltar, really supported me. Without her I wouldn't be not getting anywhere."

Talking about how she managed to take care of Rishi Kapoor's medication, Neetu Kapoor said she made her own list for better understanding. "I don't understand these dawayis and I can't do it wrong. I have to do it right. I kind of made my own list and they way it should be given, what I would understand," she told the publication.

This isn't the first time that Rishi Kapoor has credited Neetu Kapoor for his good health. In an earlier interview with mid-day, Rishi Kapoor said: "Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness."

Rishi Kapoor, who is now cancer-free, also revealed that he will soon return to his home in Mumbai as he wishes to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on September 2. He also tweeted about missing his home in the Big Apple and hopes to return as soon as possible.

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don't get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Sameep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka, which released last month.

