Rishi Kapoor On Wife Neetu Kapoor: 'She Has Been My Rock' During Cancer Treatment

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor talked about Neetu's support during his cancer treatment He said his family gave him strength to battle the illness Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York

Rishi Kapoor says that his actress wife Neetu Kapoor has been his "rock" throughout his cancer treatment, reported mid-day. Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York. In an interview with the publication, the 66-year-old actor said that Neetu Kapoor "shouldered all the responsibilities" and gave him strength to battle his illness. "I have learnt to remain calm with my family and fans. I owe it to them; they have given me so much love and sent good wishes. Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness," Rishi Kapoor told mid-day.

Talking about his return to Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor said that he hopes to be with his family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 2. "Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it," he said, reported mid-day.

The Do Dooni Char actor also revealed his plans about his film projects in the interview. He said he will complete his lined-up films after he will return to Mumbai. "I have to complete The Body (with Emraan Hashmi). They (makers) have been gracious enough to wait for me. There are two more films in the pipeline."

Rishi Kapoor arrived in New York for his cancer treatment in September last year. The actor often tweets about missing home in the Big Apple. In his recent tweet, he wrote: "Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long, you don't get to see much of the sky. Yesterday was by the riverside, saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home, loved that annoyance. I guess it meant freedom and getting back home."

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don't get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

During their stay in the US, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were frequently visited by their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Several Bollywood colleagues including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, the Bachchans and Alia Bhatt also dropped by.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.