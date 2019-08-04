Rishi Kapoor, Missing Home In New York, Tweets About 'Living In Concrete Jungle'

Rishi Kapoor in New York (courtesy neetu54)

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for over 10 months now, posted an emotional tweet about missing home over the weekend and wrote: "Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long, you don't get to see much of the sky. Yesterday was by the riverside, saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home, loved that annoyance. I guess it meant freedom and getting back home." Rishi Kapoor left for the Big Apple in September last year and revealed months after that he has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Rishi Kapoor is currently in remission and is expected to return home soon.

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don't get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

Rishi Kapoor marked 10 months in New York with a tweet that said: "Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY."

Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 30, 2019

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's New York stay is also frequented by son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia are reportedly looking forward to an April 2020 wedding and a source close to the Kapoors recently told news agency IANS: "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan. And he's counting the days. But he's not ready yet to return."

Meanwhile, not only his family but also Rishi Kapoor's friends and colleagues from Bollywood have ensured that he feels at home in New York. In the Big Apple, the veteran actor has had visitors such as Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and even Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. More recently, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were spotted chilling with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Thank you @AnupamPKher@Riteishd@geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you pic.twitter.com/mcQ2SLXahM — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 2, 2019

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2018 film Rajma Chawal.

