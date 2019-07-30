Rishi Kapoor, 10 Months And Counting In New York. See His Tweet

Rishi Kapoor photographed in New York. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

In May, Rishi Kapoor asked in a plaintive tweet, "When will I ever get home?" Two months later, he's still in New York, still homesick and still counting down the days. In a tweet posted today, Mr Kapoor wrote tersely, "Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY." Rishi Kapoor, 66, has been getting cancer treatment in New York since September of last year. Fans left hopeful comments on his tweet today. "You will be fine and be back soon," read one response. Another fan cited Rishi Kapoor's 2018 film 102 Not Out: "God bless your health. We want you to break 102 Not Out record as Amitabh Bachchan asked you to."

See Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:

Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in the 1985 film Rahi Badal Gaye, wished the actor a rapid recovery and tweeted: "We look forward to having you back with us soon. Lots of love."

We look forward to having you back with us soon. Lots of love https://t.co/jcv4dCB9gF — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 30, 2019

Rishi Kapoor's homecoming may not be too far off - according to a Mumbai Mirror report, Mr Kapoor will return to Mumbai to celebrate his 67th birthday in September. He told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back."

Rishi Kapoor has not been alone in New York; his wife Neetu Kapoor moved with him and his list of regular visitors number son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara and actress Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly dating Ranbir.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's visitors log in New York also include entries from some of Bollywood's biggest stars, among them Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others. Here are a few pictures from Rishi Kapoor's New York diaries, shared by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.

In terms of work, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the comedy drama Jhootha Kahin Ka, co-starring Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh, which he filmed before leaving for the US. The Rajma Chawal actor has not announced an upcoming project as of now.

