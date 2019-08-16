Seen Rishi Kapoor's Cryptic Tweet About Homecoming Yet?

Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor in New York. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor, who is being treated for cancer in the US, frequently tweets about being homesick and on Independence Day, the 66-year-old actor added another tweet to the bundle. Rishi Kapoor wrote on a picture from the sets of his 1998 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen (originally shared by a fan), "Filming in New York, 1998 - 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' - title so symbolic today!" Earlier it was reported that Rishi Kapoor will return to India in September in time to celebrate his birthday with his family and friends here, however, speaking to Mumbai Mirror last month, the actor dismissed it as speculation. At that time Rishi Kapoor had also said, "I really miss home. I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going. I am hoping that I can plan an end-August return."

Here's Rishi Kapoor's latest tweet about homecoming:

Filming in New York,1998-" Aa ab laut chalen"- title so symbolic today! https://t.co/sCTEt10Akg — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 15, 2019

Earlier this month, Rishi Kapoor tweeted about missing home in New York and about 'living in a concrete jungle (Manhattan).' He wrote, "Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long, you don't get to see much of the sky. Yesterday was by the riverside, saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home, loved that annoyance. I guess it meant freedom and getting back home."

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don't get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

Rishi Kapoor arrived in the US for his cancer treatment in September last year. The 102 Not Out actor said that he was cancer free but in remission. While he was in New York, Rishi Kapoor was frequently visited by his children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In addition, several Bollywood colleagues, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, the Bachchans, Alia Bhatt (whom Ranbir is reportedly dating), dropped by.

When he was in New York, his film Jhootha Kahin Ka released in India.

