What Happened When Rishi Kapoor Met A Russian Fan At A Hair Salon In New York

Rishi Kapoor in a still from a video shared by him. (Image courtesy: chintskap)

Rishi Kapoor has a never-ending list of fans all over the world and his latest Twittter post reminds us of just that. The actor who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York, shared a video from a hair salon there. The 66-year-old actor was getting a haircut done at a salon in the Big Apple, when he encountered a Russian fan, who instantly recognised him and started playing the song the Main Shayar To Nahin from Rishi Kapoor's 1973 film Bobby. An overwhelmed Rishi Kapoor shared a video on his Twitter profile and he wrote: "My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a haircut. Russian recognised me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergei."

Check out Rishi Kapoor's video here:

My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. pic.twitter.com/nnHJVo3OyS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

On Saturday morning, Rishi Kapoor posted a picture of himself along with his wife Neetu Kapoor and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Manna Shetty. Sharing the picture from their New York get-together, Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Thank you Suniel and Manna Shetty. You both are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys."

This is the post we are referring to:

Thank you Sunil and Manna Shetty. You both are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/fItEAGOskP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 17, 2019

On Friday, the actor shared a throwback picture from Aa Ab Laut Chalen( which was originally shared by fan). In his tweet, the actor cryptically hinted at homecoming and wrote: "Filming in New York, 1998 - 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' - title so symbolic today."

Filming in New York,1998-" Aa ab laut chalen"- title so symbolic today! https://t.co/sCTEt10Akg — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 15, 2019

Rishi Kapoor moved to New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor in September last year. During his stay in the Big Apple, several Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, the Bachchans, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt (who is reportedly dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor) met the actor. Rishi Kapoor is expected to return to India soon.

