Viral: Aryan Khan Returns To Instagram After Months. Caption Not Required

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan Instagrammed a photo of himself and it went crazy viral overnight. No surprises here. The cameras have never seen the 21-year-old Aryan Khan smile and his new post is no exception either. In the photo, Aryan can be seen chilling alone while a play of light and shadow create a dramatic mood. No need for a caption, Aryan thought, and that's how he posted his photo. There are mixed feelings on Aryan's Instagram about his new post with some asking "Why so serious" and some smitten fans extending marriage proposals to him. Netizens in the comments section also pointed Aryan's resemblance to dad Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at Aryan Khan's Instagram post her:

Aryan Khan's previous post is from March:

Aryan Khan, who is studying films, has already made his debut of sorts - he voiced Simba in the Hindi version of Disney's live-action movie The Lion King. Shah Rukh was the voice of Simba's father Mufasa. When Aryan was introduced as Simba, fans had only one thing to say - Aryan not only looks like Shah Rukh but also sounds just like him. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Aryan Khan sounds so much like SRK. He does a great job as the adult Simba." Aryan had also worked with Shah Rukh many years ago - he voiced the character Dash in the Hindi version of The Incredibles while Shah Rukh was Mr Incredible.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan often features in mom Gauri's Instagram posts, also starring Suhana and AbRam:

Aryan is currently studying films at University of Southern California. AbRam Khan celebrated his sixth birthday in May this year. Aryan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya were classmates at Sevenoaks in Kent, England.

