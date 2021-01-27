Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Shares An Update On Mithali Raj Biopic

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the preparatory session of her forthcoming film Shabaash Mithu, which is a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj. The actress posted a picture from a field on Wednesday night. Taapsee, holding a bat in her hand and with an intense look on her face, wrote: "And romance with the bat and the ball has begun." She accompanied the post with the hashtags WomenInBlue and #ShabaashMithu and added, "Long way to go but a good start is half job done. This is going to be another milestone of sorts... For our captain cool Mithali Raj biopic and all her women in blue."

And romance with the bat n the ball has begun....

long way to go but a good start is half job done :)

This is going to be another milestone of sorts....

For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue#ShabaashMithu@rahuldholakia@AndhareAjit@Viacom18Studiospic.twitter.com/8ZK5yNfGZK — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 27, 2021

Last year, the actress released her first look from Shabaash Mithu and she wrote: "I have always been asked who's your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is." The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Mithali Raj, you are a 'game changer'."

"I have always been asked who's your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is." The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a 'Game Changer' pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, is being directed by Rahul Dholakia. Taapsee Pannu announced her association with the project on Mithali Raj's birthday in 2019. She tweeted pictures with the cricketer and wrote: "Happy Birthday Captain. On this Birthday, I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with Shabaash Mithu. PS_ I'm all prepared to learn the 'cover drive'."

Happy Birthday Captain @M_Raj03 On this Birthday, I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu

P.S- I'm all prepared to learn THE 'cover drive' pic.twitter.com/a8Ha6BMoFs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2019

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, has a busy schedule ahead. Her line-up of films includes Vinil Mathew's thriller Haseen Dillruba, sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta, a Bollywood remake of the German hit film Run Lola Run.