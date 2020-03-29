Seen This Throwback Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan Yet?

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Our Sunday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a throwback picture of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor took a trip down memory lane and fished out a priceless old picture of himself, which he shared along with a poem written by him. He didn't mention anything about the photo but going by the post, it appears that the picture was taken somewhere between the Seventies and Eighties. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen looking at the camera for a close-up shot. Soon after the actor posted the throwback picture, his fans flooded his post with comments such as "fantastic" and "awesome."

Check out the throwback picture here:

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself from the time when even the parents of young actors weren't born. He captioned his post: "Once upon a time in...? Nah... No year to be given... perhaps... None of today's young film generation stars' parents had even been conceived by then."

Before that, he posted a throwback picture from actor son Abhishek's birthday party, in which he could be seen wearing a cape like Superman. He wrote: "A birthday fancy dress party for Abhishek in early years...Theme Superman... Wish I could become that in reality and take care of this COVID-19." Take a look:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra (alongside Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt), in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo (with Ayushmann Khurrana) and in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.