'Seas The Day,' Like Katrina Kaif In The Maldives

Katrina Kaif has once again dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram. We don't know if these are current or throwback pics from her honeymoon. On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif shared another set of new pictures, where she can be seen dressed in blue swimwear along with a white shirt. She accessorized her look with a neckpiece. Sharing the post, Katrina wrote: "Seas the day." She also shared a series of videos on her story, where she can be seen all smiles and feeding a bunch of parrots in a resort in Maldives. "My Morning," wrote the actress. The video features Katrina sporting in a pink top paired with a pair of black pants and a high ponytail.

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

On Monday, Katrina Kaif shared a series of pictures from her Maldives diaries. The actress can be seen smiling, dressed in an easy-breezy co-ord set. Sharing the post, Katrina wrote: "Happy place," along with a bunch of emojis of a palm tree, waves and a sun.

Recently, Katrina Kaif's pictures went viral as she flew to Indore to celebrate the Lohri along with actor and husband Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal shared a post along with Katrina Kaif. The couple can be seen standing in front of a bonfire with their arms around each other. Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Happy Lohri." Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for his upcoming film in Indore.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate on December 9, 2021, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Katrina will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Lee Zaraa opposite Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.