To New Parents Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, With Love From Katrina Kaif And Others

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights The couple welcomed a baby via surrogacy

The couple got married in 2018

Priyanka was last seen in 'Matrix 4'

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The couple announced the big news on social media on Friday night. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted. In no time, the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from stars. "Congratulations," commented Lara Dutta. Priyanka's Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina Kaif wrote: "Congratsssssssssss." Farhan Akhtar commented: "Congratulations to you and Nick."

Kal Penn wrote: "Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit." YouTuber Lilly Singh added, "Can't wait to cuddle them." Neha Dhupia wrote: "Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ... best news ever." Hollywood star Awkwafina dropped heart emojis on the post. The other Jonas brothers - Joe and Kevin too dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.