Priyanka Chopra Recalls Wearing A Mangalsutra For The First Time

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent campaign for Bulgari, talked about the first time she wore a mangalsutra and what it means to her. She said in the video, "I remember when I wore mine for the first time... because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal?" She added in the video, "But at the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we'll see the next generation of girls might do differently."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4.