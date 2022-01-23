'She Is Going To Be A Super Mom To Her Baby Girl': Meera's Words For Priyanka Chopra's First Child

Priyanka Chopra posted this. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

In an interview, Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera revealed that Priyanka always loved kids. "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her," said Meera Chopra in an interview with India Today. On Friday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas issued a joint statement on their social media accounts where the couple revealed that they have "welcomed their first child via surrogacy."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the news on their social media accounts and wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' statement here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple had two wedding ceremonies which were completed in a three-day affair. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The actress recently opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in the heart of New York. Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with The Hero in 2003. She featured in films like Aitraaz, The Matrix Resurrections, The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink among more. On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Nick Jonas along with brothers Kevin and Joe, are a part of the famous musical band named Jonas Brothers. The first appearance of the band was through the Disney channel. The band was featured in the Camp Rock films in 2005. They are also part of a Disney series called Jonas.