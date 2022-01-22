Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas 'Respectfully Ask For Privacy' After Welcoming First Child

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their first child via surrogacy, shared the big news on social media in a joint statement. The star couple also emphasized on the need for privacy for their child as well as theirs. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," read their statement. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Read Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' statement here:

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She launched her memoir Unfinished last year. She also opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She and her husband Nick Jonas have joined the production team of Broadway comedy Chicken And Biscuits.

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts.