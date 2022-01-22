A Timeline Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Golden Globes 2020. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights The couple got married in 2018

They welcomed a baby on Friday

The couple first met at Met Gala 2017

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' story has been nothing short of a fairytale. The couple just welcomed their first child together. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, announced on Friday night in a joint statement: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." As the couple celebrate the new addition to their family, let us look back at all their moments, both big and small.

First, here's the couple's baby announcement post:

Priyanka And Nick 'Met' At This Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' story began at the haute fashion event Met Gala 2017, when they both walked the red carpet together wearing Ralph Lauren. Back then, the pictures went viral for the long supply of memes that Priyanka Chopra's OOTD offered. Who knew then?

Their First Date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went over the Memorial weekend in 2018. One of the spots for the couple's date was the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Priyanka and Nick connected over baseball and little did they know then that they were making memories.

The Dreamy Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple were dressed in customised Ralph Lauren couture for the Church wedding, while Sabyasachi was in charge of their wedding wardrobe the next day.

The Photoshop Effect

Priyanka, who couldn't make it to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers won the best pop song for their single Sucker, so she photoshopped herself in a picture to be with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra stole our hearts with this adorable gesture and she captioned the post: "I'm always with you Nick Jonas. Congratulations Jonas Brothers! I'm so proud of all of you!"

What's In A Surname?

After the actress dropped her surname Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' surname Jonas from her social media handle in November last year, speculations about the couple's split started surfacing on social media. However, they soon shut the speculations by sharing mushy posts on Thanksgiving on social media. "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you Nick Jonas. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.