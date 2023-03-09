Satish Kaushik's Mr India Director Shekhar Kapur: 'A Part Of My Life Story Is Gone'

Shekhar Kapur shared this picture. (courtesy: shekharkapur)

Shekhar Kapur, who worked with late star Satish Kaushik on two hit movies Masoom and Mr India, remembered the actor in an emotional post on Twitter. The filmmaker in his emotional note revealed that a part of his "life story is gone," leaving a huge gap. "Like a part of my life story is gone. A bit of me wrenched away. Leaving a huge gap. Thank God for your stories, our stories together Satish. They will keep you alive in my heart forever #SatishKaushik," Shekhar Kapur tweeted.

Like a part of my life story is gone. A bit of me wrenched away. Leaving a huge gap. Thank God for your stories, our stories together Satish. They will keep you alive in my heart forever #SatishKaushik — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 9, 2023

In Mr India, Satish Kaushik played the role of Calendar, a cook, and helped Arun (Anil Kapoor) in taking care of orphans. The actor was immensely praised for his role by the audience and critics. In Masoom, the late actor played the role of Tiwari and also assisted Shekhar Kapur during the filming of the movie.

In 2020, Satish Kaushik shared a major throwback picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I came to Mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express. 10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai. Mumbai gave Work, Friends, Wife, Kids, Home, Love, Warmth, Struggle, Success, Failures & Courage to live Happily. Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt. Thx." Soon after Shekhar Kapur retweeted his photo on Twitter and shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of Masoom. He wrote, "Remember, Satish, when you were assisting me on Masoom, you asked that if I had to shout at anyone, I should shout at you? Why I asked. Will never forget your reply. 'Because as an assistant, how else would people notice me?"

Remember, Satish, when you were assisting me on Masoom, you asked that if I had to shout at anyone, I should shout at you? Why I asked. Will never forget your reply.



‘Because as an assistant, how else would people notice me?' @satishkaushik2https://t.co/BQeq2dCKPC — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 10, 2020

Satish Kaushik died due to an alleged heart attack on Wednesday. Anupam Kher told PTI, "He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am."

Meanwhile, a source told ANI that the mortal remains of Satish Kaushik will be brought to Mumbai today for final rites. "Satish Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today," a source told ANI.