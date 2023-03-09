For Satish Kaushik, Tributes From Farah Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Varun Dhawan And Other Stars

A picture of Satish Kaushik. (courtesy: satishkaushik2178)

Satish Kaushik, 66, died on Wednesday (March 8). Soon after the news broke out, Bollywood celebs expressed grief and paid tributes to the late actor. Farah Khan shared a happy picture of the Mr India actor on Instagram stories and wrote, "RIP Satish Kaushik. Too sudden and too sad... the kindest, happiest man." Subhash Ghai, who worked with Satish Kaushik in Ram Lakhan, shared a picture posing with the late actor and wrote, "It's just heart-shattering news for me that we lost our one best friend #DEAR SATISH - a man who always laughed even in worst crisis and stood by anyone in his crisis " A great artiste. Greater human being greatest friend I know. He left us so sudden so soon. I'm sad. Om shanti."



Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a tweet about Satish Kaushik's death and wrote, "Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family and friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai (brother)!"

Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "RIP salesman ramlal #satishkaushik."





Arbaaz Khan shared several pictures on Twitter with Satish Kaushik actor. The photos also feature his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Along with the photographs, he wrote, "RIP Satish ji. You will be missed. Om Shanti."

Neha Dhupia on Twitter posted, "Thank you for the cinema , thank you for the laughs ... rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji .... My love and strength to the family ... #gonetoosoon."

Bhumi Pednekar shared a post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "RIP sir. This is so heartbreaking. Your legacy lives on. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. #SatishKaushik."

Karan Johar wrote, "This is the saddest and extremely shocking news to wake up to... Such a solid actor and immensely gracious and kind man... RIP sir... this is grave loss to our cinema and fraternity."

Ali Fazal, who celebrated Holi with Satish Kaushik a day before his death, wrote an emotional note that read, "Just Daybefore i met you, we played holi.. we broke bread. Now you are gone. Just like that. Too soon . This wasn't your time sir. I dont want to say Rest, your spirit was way too evolved and infectious. It will stay with us forever. I am just sorry and gutted for the people you leave behind who have loved you so dearly. Your friends and most of all your family."

Satish Kaushik died due to a heart attack, his close friend and actor Anupam Kher said today. "He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Anupam Kher told PTI.

Satish Kaushik was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He is known for his performances in films such as Mr India, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Deewana Mastana and Udta Punjab, to name a few.

