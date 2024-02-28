Anupam Kher And Satish Kaushik's Daughter Vanshika Watch Late Actor's Kaagaz 2 Together

Anupam Kher shared this image. (courtesy: AnupamKher)

Anupam Kher shared a special video from the screening of Satish Kaushik's last film Kaagaz 2. The video features Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika. In the video, Anupam Kher can be seen engaging in a conversation with Vanshika and Shashi Kaushik. Anupam Kher asks Vanshika in the video what she likes the most about the film apart from her father's performance. To this, Vanshika replies, "Your role." Anupam Kher can be heard saying in the video, "Vanshika, you are so important in the audience today. You have come to watch the film with your mom. You liked the film. I am so happy." Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi says in the video she likes Satish Kaushik's work the most.

Taking a cue from her words, Anupam Kher says, "I think, it's Satish's one of the best performances. I also missed him." After uttering these words, Anupam Kher can be seen kissing Vanshika on her head in the video. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "After the soulful 1st screening of #SatishKaushik's #Kaagaz2 it was quite an emotional moment to speak to #Vanshika and #ShashiKaushik. What an amazing issue based last film of my friend #Satish! Releasing on 1st March. Jai Ho!" Take a look:

Anupam Kher was the first one who broke the news of Satish Kaushik's death on social media. The 66-year-old actor-filmmaker died in New Delhi, allegedly suffering a heart attack on March 9 last year. Sharing a black-and-white picture with Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher wrote, "Janta hoon "mrityu" is duniya ka antim sach hain!" Par yeh baat jite ji kabhi apne jigri dost #satishkaushik ke baare mein likhunga, yeh maine sapne bhi nehi socha tha! 45 saal ki dosti paar aise achanak purnobiram!! Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti!" Take a look:

On Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary, Anupam Kher shared a moving note on Instagram. Sharing a montage featuring pictures of himself, Satish Kaushik and their families, Anupam Kher wrote, "My dear friend, Satish Kaushik. Wish you a very happy birthday. Today, on the day of Baisakhi, you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life, I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way." Anupam Kher added that the seat next to Satish Kaushik's wife and daughter will remain vacant. He said, "The seat next to Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant." Anupam Kher concluded the note, "Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter!" For the hashtags, the actor wrote, "#HappyBirthday Satish," and "#Best Friend." Take a look:

Satish Kaushik, in his three-decade-long career, played roles such as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi among others. Kaagaz 2 is directed by V.K. Prakash. The film stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumar.