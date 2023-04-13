To Satish Kaushik On His Birth Anniversary, From Best Friends Anil Kapoor And Anupam Kher

Image was Instagrammed by Anupam Kher. (courtesy: anupampkher/a>)

Anil Kapoor has also posted a heart-wrenching tribute to mark the birth anniversary of his dear friend Satish Kaushik. The 66-year-old filmmaker died in New Delhi, allegedly of a heart attack on March 9. The actor has shared a montage which opens with a scene from Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik's last year release Thar. Next, we get to see some stills featuring the two. It also shows clippings of the films in which Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik have shared the screen space. From Mr India to Ram Lakhan, the video is a moving tribute to the late director. Anil Kapoor has attached a note to the video. It read, “While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend.” Replying to the post, Anil Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah dropped a red heart. Actor Gajraj Rao wrote, “Beautiful tribute, sir.”

Anupam Kher has also shared a moving note on Instagram. Sharing a montage featuring pictures of himself, Satish Kaushik and their families, Anupam Kher wrote, “My dear friend, Satish Kaushik. Wish you a very happy birthday. Today, on the day of Baisakhi, you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life, I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way.” Anupam Kher added that the seat next to Satish Kaushisk's wife and daughter will remain vacant. He said, “The seat next to Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant.” Anupam Kher concluded the note, “Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter!” For the hashtags, the actor wrote, “#HappyBirthdaySatish,” and “#BestFriend.”

Satish Kaushik, in his three-decade-long, played many memorable roles such as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi among others.