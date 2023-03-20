At Satish Kaushik's Prayer Meet, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan And Others

Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Javed Akhtar and others arrived at Satish Kaushik's residence.

Satish Kaushik's family organised a prayer meet on Monday for the late actor-director. The prayer meet held at Satish Kaushik's house was attended by his close friends and well-wishers from the Bollywood film Industry. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was also a close friend of Satish Kaushik, attended the prayer meet and was seen greeting his late friend's wife and daughter. Other attendees to the prayer meet included writer Javed Akhtar, David Dhawan and filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, to name a few.

Bollywood actresses to the likes of Vidya Balan, Padmini Kolhapure and Tanvi Azmi were clicked outside the residence of Satish Kaushik. Actress Rituparna Sengupta was also seen making an appearance.

Supriya Pathak was clicked at the residence of the late actor. She was accompanied by her husband Pankaj Kapur. Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Rajesh Khattar and Maniesh Paul were also seen making their way inside the premises. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff were also present at the prayer meet.

Satish Kaushik died of an alleged heart attack in the early hours of 9 March, 2023. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Satish Kaushik arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi bash. However, later around 1 am, he reportedly suffered a heart attack while on his way to the hospital. Anupam Kher told PTI, "He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am."

A day before his death, Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his industry friends at Javed Akhtar's residence in Mumbai.

Satish Kaushik, in his career spanning more than 35 years, played many remarkable roles such as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Muthuswami in Saajan Chalen Sasural and Kanshiram in Ram Lakhan, to name a few. Also, he won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.