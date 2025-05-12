Neena Gupta Was Advised To "Marry A Gay Man" When She Was Pregnant With Masaba

Neena Gupta is known for defying societal norms and living life on her own terms. In her biography Sach Kahun Toh, Neena recounted her fascinating journey of being pregnant outside wedlock in India. When Neena was pregnant with Masaba, many of her friends suggested her to get married to avoid social stigma. Neena knew what she wanted to do.

She wrote in her biography, Sach Kahun Toh, that her friend Sujoy Mitra advised her to marry a gay businessman. Reacting to his proposal, Neena said, "I laughed them off because I didn't feel right about getting married just to avoid controversy. I knew I would have to answer very difficult questions."

"Being a public figure meant that our lives, mine and my child's, would always be up for speculation. But I told myself I would cross that bridge when I come to it. Until then, I would hide behind loose clothes for as long as I could," Neena Gupta recalled.

After Satish Kaushik's death in 2023, Anupam Kher hosted a musical event in memory of his dear friend. Neena Gupta, who's a dear friend of the late actor, revealed at that prayer meet that Satish Kaushik gave her a marriage proposal.

"When I was pregnant, I was very worried because my pregnancy was very messy. It was very controversial, so he came to my house. So, I was very worried and I was crying, I said, 'I didn't know what would happen next'. Satish said, 'Nancy, don't worry. If your child is dark, then I'll tell everyone it's mine'," Neena Gupta said.

Neena Gupta was dating former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. She gave birth to her daughter Masaba Gupta in 1989 and raised her as a single mother. In 2008, Neena got married to Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony.