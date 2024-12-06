Masaba Gupta And Her "New Mom Anxiety". Read Viral Post

Masaba Gupta might be experiencing post-partum “anxiety”, but she is determined to overcome it like a boss lady. On Friday, she posted a picture on her Instagram Stories hinting at her return to work after giving birth. The clip showcases Masaba sitting inside a car, wearing red stilettos. Her caption read, “New mom anxiety is real. There was no real reason to come back to the world with two things back to back in a day but I obviously enjoy f******* myself over. Anyway, let us do this.” Masaba welcomed her little bundle of joy, a baby girl with husband-actor Satyadeep Mishra in October.

On Satyadeep Mishra's 52nd birthday, Masaba Gupta had the sweetest wish for her better half. Sharing a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram she wrote, “On your birthday, I want to tell you that they do not make them like you anymore and possibly never will. I like to think I am independent but you are the one person I love to depend on. Happy birthday to the greatest dad, critic, and life support system ever. And tooooooooo handsome it is just WOW. I love you.” Take a look:

Masaba's maternity shoots have been grabbing our attention lately. In one of them, she is seen wearing an Arabic-themed costume while posing for the lens. She captioned the post, “Throwing it back to when my little pea was still in my tummy… and we had lots of work to wrap up. We snacked on pomegranate & dahi, tried to make baby hearts with this bomb moisturiser and belly jelly by Love Child by Masaba (the first of the Mini Masaba range) and tried to make a low-resolution backdrop look like exotic dunes all while trying not to faint on set. Here's all that went down.” Here's the post:

Previously, Masaba Gupta's mother and actress Neena Gupta shared her daughter's first reaction after giving birth to a baby girl. “Masaba wanted a girl. The first thing she said was 'Thank God'. She can use all my bags and jewellery,” revealed Neena Gupta in an interview with NDTV. Read the full story here: