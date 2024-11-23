New Mom Masaba Gupta's Throwback Christmas Post Topped With A LOL Query

Christmas would be extra special this year for Masaba Gupta. Reason? The fashion designer will indulge in the festive fervour with her newborn daughter. Masaba welcomed her first child with her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra on October 11. As we inch closer to the month of December, the new mom appears to be remembering what her last Christmas looked like. She posted a throwback picture with Satyadeep on her Instagram Stories featuring a delicious feast. With an assortment of sweets and savouries, coupled with charming decor, the entire culinary arrangement was worth admiring (and drooling) over. Masaba's caption came with a question. She wrote, “Throwback to Christmas 23. Should I repeat this Ultimate Grazing Table even if I am not having people over?” Busy with motherly duties, Masaba, through her post might be indicating that this year her Christmas celebration would be an intimate one. But that's for time to tell.

A few days ago, Masaba Gupta treated fans to a slew of pictures and videos from her maternity photoshoot. She also revealed “all that went down” during the session, before lauding the hard work of the crew members. In the clicks, Masaba wears a white Arabian costume looking like a goddess. “Throwing it back to when my little pea was still in my tummy… and we had lots of work to wrap up. We snacked on pomegranate & dahi, tried to make baby hearts with this bomb moisturiser and belly jelly, tried to make a low-resolution backdrop look like exotic dunes all while trying not to faint on set. Here's all that went down,” read her side note.

Masaba Gupta's Diwali festivities were full of love and light. She uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram offering sneak peeks into her in-house party. The first frame captures Masaba twinning with Satyadeep Mishra in ethnic ensembles. Her mother and veteran actress Neena Gupta also made it to the album. She posed with her husband, chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Masaba and Neena Gupta dished out mother-daughter goals.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra got married in January last year. Workwise, the fashion designer appeared in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba with Neena Gupta.