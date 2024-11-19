Advertisement

After 40 Days Of Postpartum, Masaba Gupta Finally "Managed To Sneak" A Selfie

Masaba Gupta also revealed indulging in some much-deserved skincare 

This image was shared on Instagram

New mom Masaba Gupta has treated her fans to a rare “sneak” peek into her postpartum journey with a mirror selfie. The fashion designer, who welcomed her baby daughter last month shared the snap on her Instagram Stories. Although her face is hidden behind her phone in the picture, the image offers a glimpse of her post-pregnancy glow. In the caption, Masaba shared her joy at finally finding a moment for herself after 40 days postpartum. She also revealed indulging in some much-deserved skincare. Masaba's caption read, “40 days postpartum and I managed to sneak in a selfie (also did some skincare, praise the lord)”

Earlier this month, Masaba Gupta celebrated her first birthday as a mother, marking a special milestone in her life. The occasion was made even more memorable by her mother, Neena Gupta, who shared a heartfelt wish on Instagram. The veteran actress posted a beautiful black-and-white picture featuring the birthday girl. The side note read, “Nai mummy ko Happy Birthday” (Happy Birthday to the new mom). In the comments section of Neena Gupta's post, actors Sunita Rajwar, Soni Razdan and Anupam Kher shared warm wishes for the fashion designer.

 

Masaba Gupta got married to actor Satyadeep Misra in January last year. On October 11, 2024, the couple welcomed their baby girl. They announced her arrival through a special Instagram post. Check it out:

About a week after Masaba Gupta's daughter's birth, Neena Gupta shared Masaba's first reaction to becoming a mother. Speaking to NDTV, the veteran actress revealed, “Masaba wanted a girl. The first thing she said was 'Thank God'. She can use all my bags and jewellery," Reflecting on her new role as a grandmother, Neena added, “It's still sinking in. I don't know about becoming a grandmother but I know a new member has come. I am taking care of my daughter. I told Masaba, 'You take care of your daughter, I'll take care of you.'”

Masaba Gupta, 40 Days Postpartum, Entertainment
