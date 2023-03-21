After Attending Satish Kaushik's Prayer Meet, Anupam Kher Shares Tribute: 'I Will Miss Our Friendship'

Anupam Kher from Satish Kaushik's prayer meet. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher has shared a moving note in memory of his dear friend, Satish Kaushik. The 66-year-old filmmaker died in New Delhi, allegedly of a heart attack on March 9. Anupam Kher has shared a video from Satish Kaushik's prayer meet on Instagram. The note attached to it read, “Ja tujhe maaf kiya, mujhe akela chor kar janay k liye [I forgive you, my friend. I will surely find you in people's laughter! But I will miss our friendship on a day-to-day basis!!” Referring to the background song, Do Lafzon Ki Hai from the film The Great Gambler, Anupam Kher added, “Alvida mere dost. Tera favourite gaana lagaya hai background main. Tu bhi kya yaad karega. [Goodbye, my friend. Your favourite song is playing in the background.]

Satish Kaushik's prayer meet, which took place on Monday, was also attended by Vidya Balan, Javed Akhtar, David Dhawan and filmmakers Abbas-Mustan.

Before this, Anupam Kher shared a video message remembering his 45 years of friendship with Satish Kaushik. In the video, the actor said, “The reason, today, I am here talking to you guys is because I need to overcome the sense of loss of my friend Satish Kaushik… It's killing me.” Talking about their bond, he added, “Our friendship was deep. After so many years, it becomes a habit which you never want to lose. It's tough because 45 years is quite a bit of time to be with somebody."

Anupam Kher, who started his journey with Satish Kaushik at the National School Of Drama, added, “We saw our dreams together. We started off our journey together at the National School of Drama in the month of July 1975. We both came to Mumbai one after another…Worked hard to reach where we are today.”

Talking about his current state of mind, Anupam Kher said,“Right now, I am unable to concentrate. But as they say, you have to move on and I will have to do that too. This is what life teaches us." Sharing the video message on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, “Letter to my friend!! My dearest Satish Kaushik. You will always be part of my life…But I need to move on… In order to keep your memory alive.”

Satish Kaushik, in his three-decade-long, played many memorable roles such as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi among others.