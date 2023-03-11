To Satish Kaushik, A Heartwarming Post From Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik shared this image. (courtesy: satishkaushik2178 )

“Life will never be the same without you, Satish”. This is what Anupam Kher said after losing his dear friend, Satish Kaushik. The director, 66, died due to an alleged heart attack. Now, Anupam Kher has shared a video message in memory of Satish Kaushik on Instagram. The actor spoke about their 45 years of friendship. He said, “The reason, today, I am here talking to you guys is because I need to overcome the sense of loss of my friend Satish Kaushik… It's killing me.” Talking about their bond, he added, “Our friendship was deep. After so many years, it becomes a habit which you never want to lose. It's tough because 45 years is quite a bit of time to be with somebody."

Anupam Kher also recalled their days at the National School Of Drama. He added, “We saw our dreams together. We started off our journey together at the National School of Drama in the month of July 1975. We both came to Mumbai one after another…Worked hard to reach where we are today.” The actor said that he and Satish Kaushik used to get on a call daily.

Anupam Kher continued, “Right now, I am unable to concentrate. But as they say, you have to move on and I will have to do that too. This is what life teaches us." Sharing the video message on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, “Letter to my friend!! My dearest Satish Kaushik. You will always be part of my life…But I need to move on… In order to keep your memory alive.”

Replying to the post, singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Sending you love and strength! This was a blessed friendship and love remains forever. And his memory will live on forever through his incredible work and through you.” Sonu Nigam too dropped a heartfelt note in the comments. “Om shanti. And, internally very enamoured seeing this beautiful love between you both. I'm sure you will never let him away from you spiritually,” it read. Actress Isha Koppikar added, “Sorry for your loss. I can't imagine what you must be going through. But I do know the feeling of everlasting friendship.”

Satish Kaushik was cremated in Oshiwara, Mumbai on Thursday night.