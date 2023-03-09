Pics: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar At Satish Kaushik's Residence

Anupam Kher and Javed Akhtar were spotted at Satish Kaushik's residence in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar and other celebs arrived at Satish Kaushik's residence in Mumbai to pay their last respect. Anupam Kher was spotted interacting with the media. Raj Babbar arrived with Nadira Babbar and their son Aarya Babbar. Anup Soni was also spotted outside his residence. The mortal remains of Mr India star, who died on Wednesday following a heart attack, will be brought to Mumbai today (March 9) for final rites, as per a report ANI.

"Satish Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today," a source told ANI.

Satish Kaushik arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi bash. However, later around 1 am, he reportedly suffered a heart attack while on his way to the hospital. Anupam Kher told PTI, "He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am."

A day before his death, Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his industry friends at Javed Akhtar's residence in Mumbai. The veteran star shared many pictures from the celebrations and captioned it as "Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival # colours #swipe left."

Take a look below:

Satish Kaushik was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He is known for his roles as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana and Chanu Ahmed in Sarah Gavron's British film Brick Lane. Also, he won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice - in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.