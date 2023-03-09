Satish Kaushik's Mr India Co-Star Anil Kapoor Shares Moving Tribute: 'Lost My Younger Brother'

Anil Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor, who shared a great bond with his Mr India co-star Satish Kaushik, shared a heart-wrenching post on the death of his "younger brother". Anil Kapoor several pictures with Satish Kaushik and wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy...the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother...gone too soon... I love you Satish." Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher were BFFs. The first image is a monochrome photo of Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, followed by an image from the sets of Mr India, also featuring director Satish Kaushik.

The third and fourth images are a then and now photo of "Three Musketeers" Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher. In the fifth and sixth images, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik are happily posing for the camera. The last image is from their movie Thar. Anil Kapoor also tagged Anupam Kher in the post.

Soon after Anil Kapoor shared the post, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dropped heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "so sad indeed...Mr India is a film that was watched on repeat every day...as well as Ram Lakhan...RIP Calendar." Another fan wrote, "Our industry the crown has lost its most precious gem."

Anil Kapoor posted this:

Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik have worked together in hit films such as Mr India (where the late actor played the role of Calendar), and Ram Lakhan (Satish Kaushik played the role of Kashiram). Satish Kaushik also directed films such as Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Badhaai Ho Badhaai, starring Anil Kapoor.