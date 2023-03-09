Satish Kaushik Remembered By Neena Gupta, Whom He Once Offered To Marry, In Emotional Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta, on Thursday, mourned the death of her close friend and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron co-star Satish Kaushik. The Uuchai actress shared an emotional video on her Instagram handle in which she can be heard saying, "Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad. Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika (I woke up with a very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we've shared a long association, whether we met often of no. He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it's a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika)."

Along with the video, Neena Gupta wrote, "Goodbye Kaushikan." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "May his soul rest in peace." TV actor Sachin Shroff wrote, "Om Shanti." A fan wrote, "Kaushik sir was a powerhouse of talent what a loss."

Neena Gupta posted this:

For those who don't know, then let us tell you, Neena Gupta, in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, revealed that Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she had Masaba. He told Neena Gupta, "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine, and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Veteran star Satish Kaushik died on Wednesday due to an alleged heart attack, his close friend Anupam Kher said today. Anupam Kher told PTI, "He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am."

Satish Kaushik was last seen in the film Emergency.