The Internet Is Utterly Smitten By Neena Gupta In Her 'Totapari' Saree

Image was shared by Neena Gupta. (courtesy: f neena_gupta")

Neena Gupta redefines the term ageless in her latest Instagram post. The actor and mother of designer Masaba Gupta can be seen wearing an exquisite parrot green saree from her daughter's collection and social media is going gaga over her ageless beauty. The veteran actor, who is known for creating a stir in the fashion world one saree at a time, has opted for a neon ensemble with a strikingly fashionable blouse in her latest post. The post is being well received by social media users who have specifically complimented the actress for looking young. One user wrote, "How beautiful..U r an inspiration. Age is just a number," while another wrote, "It seems the process of aging has stopped". Many users were full of praises for the blouse, "The blouse is the show stealer. You carry it well. Another wrote, "I wish to be as graceful as you are neena jee in all my coming years"."U compliment her attires sooo beautifully… she must b soo proud to have u as her mom," said another.

The actress captioned the post as "Totapari". Take a look at the post here.

Last week, celebrated designer Masaba Gupta uploaded two pictures of her mother on Instagram. In one of the frames, we see a young Neena Gupta sitting on the beach in what seems to be her jogging clothes. It is however her green hairband that adds a dash of spunk to her look. In the second frame, we see a zoomed-in image of the eyes of Neena Gupta. The pictures are aesthetically appealing and worth all the inspiration that Masaba might be needing for her next campaign. The designer captioned the post as "Neenaji Sunday Inspo (Inspiration) - this is our next campaign just saying @houseofmasaba I'm inspired.".

Masaba Gupta's words were corroborated by many Instagram users who praised the actress for staying beautiful even now. "Wow, you're beautiful from then till now," wrote one Instagram user while another said, "She is super gorgeous". Here's a look at the post:

This came after, Neena Gupta herself had uploaded a picture from her younger days and captioned it "Ye thi main (This was me)". Many, however, disagreed including actor Sunil Grover who said "Abhi bhi yahi ho (You are still the same)". Take a peek:

In another incident, Neena Gupta visited an exhibition and she documented her visit in an Instagram Reel. Posting a video from the exhibition, Neena Gupta wrote in her caption: "At the Nehru center for India Art Festival." The actress is seen walking toward the camera in the video and she says, "I am here in India Art exhibition which is amazing in Nehru Centre. It's so lovely." The actress added, "Log puche bina photo lelete hain, main toh public property hu, koi baat nahi (people don't even ask before clicking pictures but it is ok, I am public property)." See the video posted by Neena Gupta here:

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba 2, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta.