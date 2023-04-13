Hey Satish Kaushik, 'Wherever You're', Friend Neena Gupta Is Celebrating Your Birthday

Image was Instagrammed by Neena Gupta. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Satish Kaushik might be no more but that certainly does not stop his friend Neena Gupta from celebrating the director on his 67th birthday. On the occasion of Satish Kaushik's birthday, actress Neena Gupta put up the sweetest post. In the post, Neena Gupta, dressed in a beautiful saree, expressed how she has dressed up to celebrate her friend's birthday even though he is not around. Sharing the picture, the veteran actor wrote, "Wherever you're, we are celebrating your birthday Kaushikan. Happy Birthday…dressed up for you specially."

Not only Neena, but Satish Kaushik's best friends Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also remembered the actor-director on his birth anniversary. Sharing a collage of their memories together, friend and Satish Kaushik's Mr India co-star wrote, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend…."

Anupam Kher has also shared a moving note on Instagram. Sharing a montage featuring pictures of himself, Satish Kaushik and their families, Anupam Kher wrote, “My dear friend, Satish Kaushik. Wish you a very happy birthday. Today, on the day of Baisakhi, you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life, I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way.” Anupam Kher added that the seat next to Satish Kaushisk's wife and daughter will remain vacant. He said, “The seat next to Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant.” Anupam Kher concluded the note, “Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter!” For the hashtags, the actor wrote, “#HappyBirthdaySatish,” and “#BestFriend.”

Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik's friendship goes long back. For those who do not know, Neena Gupta, in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, revealed that Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she had Masaba. He told Neena Gupta, "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine, and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Satish Kaushik, in his three-decade-long, played many memorable roles such as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi among others. The 66-year-old filmmaker died in New Delhi, allegedly of a heart attack on March 9.