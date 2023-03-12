Video: Farmhouse Owner Posts Satish Kaushik's Holi Dance Clip To 'Break Silence'

"Satish Ji will always be missed at all our celebrations coming forth," he said.

Facing allegations of having a role in the death of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, the owner of the farmhouse where Mr Kaushik partied last, Vikas Malu, today posted a video on his Instagram profile claiming his name was being used "in the wrong light". The videos shows Mr Kaushik, in a white kurta, grooving to a popular Hindi song.

"Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light.

I can't fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together," Mr Malu wrote along with the short video clip.

He further said he'd like to "break the silence" and say that "a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it".

He also requested the media to "respect everyone's sentiments".

Vikas Malu's second wife has levelled serious accusations against him, and complained to the police in the matter, after which the Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the allegations.

Delhi Police told news agency ANI in a statement, "In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement."

She alleged that Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.

"Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India."

She further alleged, "When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That's why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation".

The couple has been involved in another dispute, with the wife accusing Mr Malu and his minor son of raping her, while the minor son of Vikas Malu's first wife had also lodged an FIR against Vikas Malu's second wife under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.