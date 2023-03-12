Satish Kaushik Death: Farmhouse Owner's Wife Alleges Husband's Role

The Delhi Police said that it is examining seven hours of CCTV footage at the farmhouse in Delhi.

In connection with the veteran actor Satish Kaushik's death, the owner of the farmhouse Vikas Malu's second wife has levelled serious accusations against her husband, claiming his role in the death of the actor.

Vikas Malu's second wife has also complained to the police in the matter, after which the Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the allegations.

Delhi Police told ANI in a statement, "In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement."

Talking to ANI, Vikas Malu's wife said, "I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji's death. He had come to my husband's farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse."

She alleged that Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.

"Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India."

She further alleged, "When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That's why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation".

On being asked about her earlier complaints against Vikas Balu, she alleged that Vikas, as well as his son, "raped" her, after which she left his house.

"I have earlier registered a complaint against Vikas Balu. Firstly, Vikas raped me, and then forcefully got married to me. After marriage, even his son started raping me. This was completely unbearable for me, and I left his house in October 2022," she said.

It is pertinent to note that the minor son of Vikas Malu's first wife had also lodged an FIR against Vikas Malu's second wife under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. The video is also with the police, the police said.

After receiving complaints from both sides, the police registered FIRs against both parties, but did not arrest them.

Vikas Malu's second wife further alleged that her husband has connections to the underworld, including the likes of Dawood Ibrahim.

"I have images of several people who used to visit our house regularly. Vikas himself told me that Anas, who used to come to our house, is Dawood Ibrahim's son. Mustafa, another person who regularly came to our house, is also Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man," she further added.

The matter pertains to the death of veteran actor, Satish Kaushik, who died on March 9 allegedly due to cardiac arrest

Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his friends, and danced, after which he went to sleep at around 9:30 pm and at around 12 am his health deteriorated. He called his manager and told him that he was having difficulty in breathing. His manager took him to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he died at 1.43 am despite being given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The Delhi Police said that it is examining seven hours of CCTV footage at the farmhouse in Delhi where the actor celebrated Holi.

The police also said that the detailed post-mortem report of Mr Kaushik confirms that the death was a "natural" one and occurred due to 'cardiac arrest'.

According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases. Death appears to be natural in manner. The viscera have been preserved and photography, videography has been done, the police said.

Satish Kaushik had a medical history of hypertension and sugar, the police said.

Days after the demise of the 66-year-old veteran actor, a crime team of Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where the deceased actor was staying, sources said on Saturday.

As per sources, the probing team recovered some 'medicines' from the farmhouse. The medicines have been sent for examination and the report is yet to come. Although, no banned medicine has been found, however, it is being ascertained which salts were found in the medicine.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

