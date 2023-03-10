Masaba Shares Old Pic Of Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta And Anupam Kher: 'You Gave Mom The Greatest Gift'

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta )

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has shared an emotional note in memory of Satish Kaushik. The 66-year-old filmmaker died in New Delhi, allegedly of a heart attack. Masaba has dropped a throwback picture featuring her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik on Instagram Stories. Along with it, Masaba wrote, “Rest in peace, Kaushik uncle. You gave mom the greatest gift... Your kindness through all those years - we will miss you.” Masaba has added a red heart to her post. For those who don't know, Neena Gupta, in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, revealed that Satish Kaushik offered to marry the actress when she had Masaba. "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine, and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing," he said.

Masaba Gupta has also dropped a blast-from-the-past moment featuring Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. It is a collage of three pictures from their time at the National School of Drama.

Neena Gupta has also shared a moving video on Instagram mourning the loss of her close friend Satish Kaushik. In the video message, the actress said, “I woke up to very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days. He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it's a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika.”

Satish Kaushik was cremated in Oshiwara, Mumbai, on Thursday.