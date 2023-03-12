Anupam Kher Prays For Late Best Friend Satish Kaushik At Kolkata's Kalighat Temple

Still from a video shared by Anupam Kher. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Days after the death of his close friend and colleague Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher was seen visiting the famous Kalighat temple In Kolkata. While at the temple, the actor recorded a video and shared that he has prayed for the well-being of the country, its people as well as the late filmmaker. In a video, Anupam Kher said: “Aaj mai Kalighat Temple mein Ma Kali ke darshan ke liye aya. Sab bhakto se mulakat ki aur sabke liye prathna ki. Mere dost Satish Kaushik ke aatma ki shanti ke liye prathna ki (I have come to Kalighat Temple today to seek blessings from Goddess Kali. I have met devotees here and prayed for everyone, including my friend Satish Kaushik's departed soul).” In the video, Anupam Kher is seen dressed in a red kurta with a red tika on his forehead. He also has garlands around his neck.

See the post here:

Following the death of Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher shared a video looking back on their 45 years of friendship. In a video message he said, “The reason, today, I am here talking to you guys is because I need to overcome the sense of loss of my friend Satish Kaushik… It's killing me.” Sharing details about their bond, he explained, “Our friendship was deep. After so many years, it becomes a habit which you never want to lose. It's tough because 45 years is quite a bit of time to be with somebody."

Talking about their time at the National School Of Drama, Anupam Kher added, “We saw our dreams together. We started off our journey together at the National School of Drama in the month of July 1975. We both came to Mumbai one after another…Worked hard to reach where we are today.”

He further said that the late director and he would speak to each other every day. “Right now, I am unable to concentrate. But as they say, you have to move on and I will have to do that too. This is what life teaches us."

In the caption, he wrote: “Letter to my friend!! My dearest Satish Kaushik. You will always be part of my life…But I need to move on… In order to keep your memory alive.”

Satish Kaushik died of an alleged heart attack in the early hours of 9 March, 2023. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and daughter.