To Satish Kaushik's Daughter Vanshika, A Birthday Wish From Anupam Kher: 'More Than A Daughter'

Anupam Kher wished Vanshika Kaushik, the daughter of his dear friend and actor late Satish Kaushik and Shashi Kaushik, a very happy birthday through his Instagram post. Vanshika turned 11 years today. Anupam Kher shared a bunch of photos featuring Satish Kaushik, his wife Shashi, Vanshika and Anupam Kher's family members. The first picture shows baby Vanshika walking with her father Satish Kaushik on the stage. The second picture is a happy one where the Kaushik family and Anupam Kher posing for the camera. Another picture shows Vanshika having a goofy moment with Anupam Kher and her father. In that frame, the actors are probably dressed as some characters from a movie. The other pictures of the album feature Anupam Kher, his mother Dulari Kher, Anupam Kher's brother Raju Kher with Satish Kaushik and his family.

Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world, long life, peace and great success. May all your dreams come true. I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter for me. You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life!" Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi at the end of his note, "Jeeti raho aur hamesha khush raho" and dropped a bunch of emojis. Actor Mahima Chaudhury commented on Anupam Kher's post, "Happy birthday Vanshika". Chunky Panday also wished Vanshika a happy birthday, "Happy Happy birthday."

Anupam Kher was the first one who broke the news of Satish Kaushik's untimely death on social media. The 66-year-old actor-filmmaker died in New Delhi, allegedly of a heart attack on March 9. Sharing a black-and-white picture with Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher wrote, "Janta hoon "mrityu" is duniya ka antim sach hain!" Par yeh baat jite ji kabhi apne jigri dost #satishkaushik ke baare mein likhunga, yeh maine sapne bhi nehi socha tha! 45 saal ki dosti paar aise achanak purnobiram!! Life will Never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti!"

On Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary, Anupam Kher shared a moving note on Instagram. Sharing a montage featuring pictures of himself, Satish Kaushik and their families, Anupam Kher wrote, "My dear friend, Satish Kaushik. Wish you a very happy birthday. Today, on the day of Baisakhi, you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life, I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way." Anupam Kher added that the seat next to Satish Kaushik's wife and daughter will remain vacant. He said, "The seat next to Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant." Anupam Kher concluded the note, "Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter!" For the hashtags, the actor wrote, "#HappyBirthday Satish," and "#Best Friend."

Satish Kaushik, in his three-decade-long career, played roles such as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi among others.