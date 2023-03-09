Alia Bhatt Thanks Satish Kaushik For 'Decades Of Laughter, Love And Pure Entertainment'

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Satish Kaushik, who died on Wednesday, has left a void in the film industry. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt, on Instagram, expressed grief and paid tribute to the late actor by sharing a collage of his iconic roles in movies such as Mr India, 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Deewana Mastana and others. Along with a picture, she wrote a sweet note thanking Satish Kaushik for "decades of laughter, love and pure entertainment." She wrote, "Thank you for decades for laughter, love and pure entertainment. RIP Sir... you will be missed. Love and strength to the family!"

Alia Bhatt posted this:



Satish Kaushik, in his career spanning more than 35 years, played many remarkable roles such as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Muthuswami in Saajan Chalen Sasural and Kanshiram in Ram Lakhan, to name a few. Also, he won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.

Satish Kaushik, who was in Delhi to attend a friend's Holi bash, died due to an alleged heart attack while on his way to the hospital. His mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai for last rites, ANI reported.

On the movie front, Satish Kaushik's last movie Emergency will release posthumously in 2023. Last, he was seen in Chhatriwali, starring Rakul Preet Singh.

The veteran star is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika Kaushik.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the actress on Wednesday returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the last song schedule of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.