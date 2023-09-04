Sara And Ibrahim, 'Amrita Singh And Saif Ali Khan Of The Multiverse.' See Comments On Her Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan shared an album of photos of herself and brother Ibrahim and the comments are gold. The set of four pictures starts out well enough with brother and sister smiling into the camera; however, it goes south fairly soon into face pulling on Sara's part with Ibrahim breaking into giggles. Sara wears pink in the photos, Ibrahim is in grey – a very cinematic and explosive combination of colours ever since Barbie and Oppenheimer released together. A comment said exactly that: "Barbie and Oppenheimer." Another read: "Barbenheimer."

Many comments also reflected on how much Sara and Ibrahim resemble their parents. Ibrahim is a younger version of dad Saif Ali Khan, Sara herself has often commented on being mom Amrita Singh's lookalike. "U guys are duplicate of your mom and dad," one fan wrote in the comments. "Young Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh," read another comment. "Another version of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh," read a third.

"Wow the resemblance to their parents," wrote a fan. "Multiverse ke Amrita Singh aur Saif Ali Khan," wrote another.

See Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara and Ibrahim are the oldest of Saif Ali Khan's four children – he and Kareena Kapoor share sons Taimur and Jeh. Saif and Amrita Singh married in 1991 and divorced in 2004. He and Kareena, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. Her lineup includes Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, Murder Mubarak, and an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti.