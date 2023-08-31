Raksha Bandhan 2023: Inside The Big Fat Pataudi Festive Album

Saba Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

It was a full house at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence as they hosted the Raksha Bandhan festivities for their family. Kareena Kapoor shared a family photo featuring husband Saif, sisters-in-law Soha and Saba. The picture also features Saif's kids (with ex-wife Amrita Singh) Sara and Ibrahim. Kareena and Saif's sons Taimur and Jeh look too cute in the photos. Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaua Naumi also features in the family photo. There is also a picture-perfect click of brother Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur, dressed in matching black kurtas. "Family Ties," Kareena Kapoor captioned the post.

See the photos here:

Sara Ali Khan shared more photos from the festivities and they have our heart. "Happy Raksha Bandhan," she captioned the album. See the photos here:

Soha's Rakhi special post came with a lovely caption. "Hum nau saath hain," she wrote.

"Tied together #rakshabandhan," she captioned another post.

Saba Ali Khan shared more photos and wrote, "Happy Rakhi. Family moments. Mahsha'Allah."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6, and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha last year. She will next be seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Last year, he starred in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor will next be seen in a film with Jr NTR.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to actor Kunal Kemmu since 2015. They have a daughter named Inaaya Naumi.