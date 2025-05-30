Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted On Movie Date With Sister Sara And Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim's rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari were spotted on a movie date last night. They tried to evade the paparazzi and quickly rushed into the theatre. Videos from their movie night are already viral on social media.

Ibrahim and Palak are often spotted together, though, they haven't admitted nor denied the rumours about their relationship. However, in an earlier interaction with Filmfare, when asked about Palak Tiwari and his relationship with her, Ibrahim said, "She's a good friend. Yeah, she's sweet. That's all."

Palak, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, also refuted the dating rumours and said, "We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all."

In another Filmfare interview, Palak stated that she doesn't want her love life to become the centre of attention. She said, "At this stage of my career, I don't want my romantic life or my love life to take over or be a topic of conversation when I am trying to make a name for myself."

